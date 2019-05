Νεκρή η 22χρονη κόρη του Shawn Crahan των Slipknot

View this post on Instagram

Today is the hardest day ever, I’m confused, I’m angry, I’m sad and I’m just sad just really sad. Gabri I miss you so much I miss you like no other we were best friends we had a good bond and now your not here anymore. I love you Gabri and I know you’ll know that forever.

Simon Crahan Official ? (@simon_crahan) on May 19, 2019 at 12:31pm P